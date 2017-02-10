Nu-Way in Delano struck by armed robbers, police say

Two armed robbers got away with cash during a holdup at the Nu-Way Burgers in the Delano district Thursday night.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said witnesses described the pair as black men around 6 feet tall with thin to medium builds. One was wearing dark clothing. The other wore gray.
An employee of restaurant, 1416 W. Douglas, told police the men walked in with handguns and demanded money at about 8:05 p.m. They left afterward but police didn’t find them when they responded to the call, Woodrow said.
The police department is asking anyone with information about the robbery or suspects to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Woodrow said Friday that it’s too early to know whether the men are linked to any of the other recent business robberies around Wichita. “We’ll definitely be looking for any surveillance in the area to see if we can possibly connect them to any others,” she said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
