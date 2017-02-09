Crime & Courts

February 9, 2017 1:16 PM

South Wichita convenience store robbed at gunpoint

By Bryan Horwath

A Kwik Shop store in south Wichita was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday, according to police.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said during a media briefing on Thursday that the Kwik Shop location at 3959 S. Hydraulic was robbed by a man at about 12:45 a.m.

An employee at the convenience store told police the man displayed a handgun while demanding money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

