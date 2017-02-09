South Wichita convenience store robbed at gunpoint

A Kwik Shop store in south Wichita was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said during a media briefing on Thursday that the Kwik Shop location at 3959 S. Hydraulic was robbed by a man at about 12:45 a.m.
An employee at the convenience store told police the man displayed a handgun while demanding money.
Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
