February 9, 2017 11:56 AM

Injured officer remains in critical condition, police say

By Bryan Horwath

Police document crime scene where Wichita officer was critically injured

Wichita police on continued to document the crime scene where an officer was critically injured after being struck by a fleeing motorist in a stolen car. (video by Jaime Green) February 9, 2017

An officer who was run over by a fleeing suspect on Tuesday remains in critical condition in a Wichita hospital, according to police.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said during a media briefing Thursday morning that Officer Brian Arterburn is still in critical condition following emergency surgery at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis on Tuesday.

A 25-year veteran of the force, Arterburn was run over Tuesday near Topeka and Kinkaid in south Wichita shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday by a man fleeing authorities investigating a stolen vehicle case.

Justin F. Terrazas, 31, was arrested Tuesday night and booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the officer’s injuries, as well as suspicion of theft, according to police records.

Raw footage from police incident

At the corner of Santa Fe and Pawnee in Wichita, Kansas. (Feb. 7, 2017)

Police on Thursday continued to document the crime scene where Arterburn was struck. The intersection of Kincaid and Topeka was temporarily blocked off Thursday.

Woodrow said the Wichita Police Department is encouraging people to wear blue on Friday and use the hash tag #BlueForBrian on social media in support of the injured officer.

