Recent violent crimes bring police focus to Woodgate apartments

New access gates at the property’s two entrances.
Upgraded security cameras.
Additional outdoor lighting.
Landscaping enhancements.
Village Park at Woodgate, an apartment complex in the 5400 block of East 21st Street, is in various stages of change because of a string of high-profile crimes over the past few months: two homicides and police officers being confronted with a gun at an apartment where drugs were allegedly being sold.
“There were some violent crimes that occurred,” said Capt. Clay Germany, commander of the Patrol North Bureau.
Debrylan Bell, 18, was shot to death in the parking lot of the complex on Oct. 5. Four people were arrested in connection with the homicide, though only two have been charged thus far.
Robert Young, 29, was shot several times in a building hallway on the night of Dec. 29 and died early the next morning.
A week later, two officers investigating the report of a suspicious character at Woodgate knocked on an apartment door and were greeted by a man holding a gun. After the man shut the door, the officers forcibly entered and found five people and drugs inside.
A search of the apartment turned up three types of illegal drugs and numerous firearms. The 20-year-old man with the gun and a 15-year-old boy were arrested, while the other three were released after questioning.
Officer Chad Burnett held a meeting with residents and management last month to answer questions about the crimes and talk about next steps. Patrols in the area of the complex were increased.
Woodgate representatives did not return calls seeking comment, but Germany and Burnett said they’ve been pleased with the response by the complex’s management staff.
“Management had already got everybody booted out that was the problem,” Burnett said. “They’ve been doing everything I’ve asked. … They’ve been great to work with.”
Ke’Juan Moses said he has lived at Woodgate for more than four years. The recent violent crimes have reinforced his decision to move.
“It definitely felt safer when I first started living here,” Moses said. “There was more patrolling, more security.
“When you’re waking up to shootings and the police being here … I don’t feel safe.”
Moses said he has gone to a month-to-month lease and wants to move after his surgically repaired hand heals.
“Lots of people are leaving,” he said. “There are not too many people on my floor.”
Nuisance properties
Records show there were 150 police calls at Woodgate last year, including shootings, stabbings, drive-by shootings, disturbing the peace incidents and vehicle break-ins.
“We’re going to hold people accountable” where high call volumes occur, Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said.
Under an ordinance that recently went into effect, police have a greater ability to deal with nuisance properties. On a third offense, the city can charge problem property owners a “special security assignment fee” to recoup costs for officers’ hourly rates and overtime.
The ordinance applies to properties – both residential and commercial – where police are repeatedly called for nuisance violations. Those violations include things like loud noises, illegal dumping, sale of controlled substances, sale of sexual relations and building code violations.
But Livingston and Germany stressed the goal is compliance, not punishment.
“We want to help property owners develop solutions so we can get calls reduced or eliminated,” Livingston said.
The changes being made at Woodgate should reduce the number of police calls to that complex, Burnett said.
“The larceny to auto numbers will drop dramatically just with the gates” because easy access will be eliminated, he said.
Residents will be issued proxy cards that will open the gates. Fees for additional cards should discourage giving the cards to others, Burnett said.
Woodgate management is already planning events intended to help residents get better acquainted. That will help people notice when strangers or unknown vehicles are loitering on the property, Burnett said.
At a meeting to discuss the recent violent crimes, he said, residents of the complex talked about being scared.
“They felt like they were going to have retaliation towards them” if they called 911, he said.
Police don’t want the new nuisance ordinance to have a chilling effect, Germany said.
“We don’t want people to stop calling when there’s crime,” he said. “Just because you call doesn’t mean you are going to be considered a nuisance.”
The Woodgate management’s reaction to the recent violent crimes gives Germany hope that brighter days are ahead for the residents there.
“I think we’ll see the decrease (in crime) that we’re looking for,” he said. “As long as management is working with us and trying to decrease that, we can do nothing but say, ‘Thank you.’ ”
