Man shot in leg Monday OK but won’t cooperative with police

Wichita police say a 40-year-old man shot Monday night in his left leg is OK but won't tell law enforcement who fired at him. Anyone with information about the shooting, which was reported at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Broadway, or who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call police investigators at 316-268-4407.
Police say officers sent to the North Broadway address found the man with one gunshot wound. He went to a Wichita hospital for treatment and was released, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said, but is being uncooperative with police.
“Right now we don't know where this occurred or any details,” she said.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
