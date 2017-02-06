Andover convenience stores robbed on Monday

Shortly after Wichita police released information about two early-morning convenience store robberies Monday, Andover police did the same.
A Presto store on West Central and a Kwik Shop store, along U.S. 54, were both robbed early Monday, according to a post on the Andover Police Department Facebook page.
Investigators think that the two robberies are connected, according the post, and believe they may also be linked to two convenience store robberies that happened in Wichita early Monday.
Andover police said a man with a gun robbed the Presto store just before 2 a.m. The Kwik Shop store, located at 114 W. Highway 54, was robbed by a man who told a store clerk that he had a gun at about 3:30 a.m.
In surveillance screen shots posted by police, a man is seen wearing a hooded black and red checkered jacket. The man has his face covered in the photos.
Anyone with information about the Andover robberies is asked to call police at 316-733-5177.
Police in Wichita are asking anyone with information about the two Wichita robberies to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or the police department at 316-268-4407.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
