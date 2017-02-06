Army surplus store owner gets probation in illegal gun silencer case

The owner of a Chanute military surplus store called “Tough Guys” has been ordered to serve two years of probation for violating the National Firearms Act.
U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said 45-year-old Shane Cox possessed an unregistered explosive device, short-barreled rifle and gun silencers, made an unregistered silencer and manufactured and dealt silencers without paying the requisite federal taxes. A jury convicted him of 11 counts in November.
In addition to the probation, Cox must also pay an $800 special assessment. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in 2015.
His co-defendant, 28-year-old Jeremy Kettler, received a year of probation and a $100 special assessment following his conviction in November of one count of unlawfully possessing an unregistered silencer.
Both men are from Chanute.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
