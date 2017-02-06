Wichita convenience stores robbed early Monday

Two more Wichita businesses – this time gas stations – were hit by armed robbers overnight.
Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said robberies around town are on the rise and is asking for the public's help to find and stop the perpetrators.
The Kwik Shops convenience stores in the 2700 block of South Oliver and in the 6300 block of East 13th North were targeted between midnight and 2 a.m. Monday.
Woodrow said in each an armed man and an accomplice went to the stores while employees were inside, demanded money and then fled on foot. Police are investigating the possibility the robberies are connected because the suspect descriptions are similar.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police at 316-268-4407.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
