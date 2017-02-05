Another O’Reilly Auto Parts store robbed, police say

A west Wichita auto parts store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an email that two men with guns robbed the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at 4130 W. Central at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.
Two employees were inside the store at the time of the robbery, Woodrow said. The robbers left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A pair of other O’Reilly Auto Parts stores in Wichita were also robbed in late January, according to police. Woodrow said police can’t say if the crimes are related.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
