Police: Drunk woman fires shot; bullet goes into adjoining apartment

A woman was arrested after she got drunk late Friday night and fired a gun inside her east Wichita apartment, police said.
A 24-year-old man called 911 at about 11:20 p.m. Friday to report someone had fired a shot into his apartment in the 9400 block of East Lincoln, Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a prepared statement.
Officers responding to the call found a 34-year-old woman in an adjacent apartment who fired a shot while she was intoxicated. She was alone at the time.
No one was hurt, Woodrow said, but property was damaged. The woman was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of criminal damage to property, shooting in to an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments