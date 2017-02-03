Wichita man sentenced for child sex crimes

A Wichita man was sentenced Friday to more than 27 years in prison for sex crimes against a child, authorities said.
Alan Lee Greer, 33, was sentenced in Allen County District Court by Judge Daniel Creitz to 330 months in state prison, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement.
Greer pleaded no contest in 2015 to one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated indecent liberties in connection with crimes occurring between 2007 and 2009 in Iola. Two victims were involved, evidence presented in court showed. Both were under 14 years of age.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments