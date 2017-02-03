Maize student disciplined after anonymous tip, district says

The Maize school district said Friday in an e-mail to parents that a “potential safety threat” investigated this week by administrators and police led to a student’s discipline.
The potential threat involved a student who possibly had a gun, Maize Police Chief Matt Jensby said. It came to light through an anonymous tip left on the district’s website.
“Our School Resource Officer assisted school administration in investigation of the tip and determined there was no firearm or direct threat, therefore no criminal violation had occurred,” Jensby said.
Maize Superintendent Chad Higgins, in the e-mail to parents, said investigators found no evidence “that there ever was a firearm on our campus” nor was there a direct threat “of any kind.”
The student disciplined attends Maize South High School. Maize public schools spokeswoman Lori Buselt said she could not give details about the student’s age or grade or what type of discipline was doled out.
Higgins, in his e-mail, encouraged parents, guardians and students who hear or see anything posted on social media or elsewhere that makes them concerned about school safety to report it immediately.
After-hours callers should make reports to the police or dial 911, he said.
“The safety of students and employees is of utmost importance,” he said.
“We at Maize USD 266 take very seriously any safety-related concern brought to our attention. We encourage students – and employees, parents, and members of our community, for that matter – to say something if they see or hear anything related to the safety of our schools. Students can report concerns to administrators and/or counselors.”
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
