Valero gas station robbed by men with handguns

A north Wichita gas station was robbed Thursday night.
Police responded to an armed robbery call on Thursday around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 21st Street, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said. A 40-year-old employee at the Valero gas station said two men entered the store armed with handguns.
“They were wearing all black, black masks and blue rubber gloves,” Davidson said.
They demanded cash and left the store on foot. No one was injured.
If you have information on the case, call WPD’s detective section at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
