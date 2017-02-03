Arrest made in last month’s shooting in Delano

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting in the Delano area several weeks ago.
Three suspects entered a house in the 1600 block of West Maple on the morning of Jan. 13. A 22-year-old man was shot in his left side and hospitalized. The shooting prompted a brief lockdown at three Wichita public schools.
On Thursday, officers at Patrol South found out one of those suspects was at a house in the 2200 block of South Main, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.
They talked to the 19-year-old suspect and arrested him. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on charges of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated residential robbery and aggravated battery.
“This was great team work and investigative work by Patrol South … in arresting a suspect in a violent crime without incident,” Davidson said.
