Ex-middle school coach sentenced to prison for advances toward student

A Sedgwick County judge on Thursday ordered a former middle school teacher and running coach to serve nearly three years in prison for inappropriate advances aimed at a student, setting aside a plea deal that had been designed to keep him out of a correctional facility.
District Judge Joe Kisner, in announcing Terry Couch’s sentence, said: “I don’t think that this is a probation case.”
Couch pleaded no contest in December to one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child tied to misconduct with one of the Mayberry Middle School girls he coached. The girl testified at a hearing last June that Couch touched her buttocks while hugging her in his west Wichita apartment on Nov. 7, 2015, called her beautiful in text messages and told her he “couldn’t live without her.” She was 13 and an eighth-grader at the time. He was 55.
Couch’s defense attorney, Kurt Kerns, said in court Thursday that he and prosecutors had gone back and forth for more than a year, negotiating a plea deal that benefited his client as well as spared the girl and her family from going through a trial. Both he and Sedgwick County Assistant District Attorney Shannon Wilson asked that Couch serve five years of probation – two years longer than is typical.
“This is what justice calls for,” Kerns said, adding: “We’ve worked hard to not put a family through more pain.” Wilson cited Couch’s willingness to accept responsibility and his lack of criminal history.
A teacher who’s found guilty of this crime ... has to be punished.
Judge Joe Kisner, Sedgwick County District Court
But Kisner disagreed, saying: “A teacher who’s found guilty of this crime … has to be punished.” He imposed a 32-month prison sentence.
Originally, Couch was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child younger than 14. That offense carries a presumptive sentence of life imprisonment.
In addition to serving the 32-month sentence, Terry Couch also must register as a sex offender. He already has surrendered his teaching license.
The girl and several members of her immediate family were in the courtroom on Thursday. In letters read aloud by Wilson during the hearing, they described how a once-beloved and trusted coach who inspired the girl’s love of running also broke her spirit by abusing his position of authority.
“Terry Couch was never innocent in this crime as he stated, and I still get looked at as the girl who lied,” the girl said in one letter, referring to bullying and disbelief she says she suffered at school from teachers and peers after coming forward.
“I have been through hell and back this last year. … Terry Couch has taken a lot more from me than he realizes.”
I have been through hell and back this last year.
Victim of former Mayberry Middle School teacher Terry Couch
Couch, who has been out on bond since shortly after his arrest in February 2016, must turn himself in to the Sedgwick County Jail before noon on Feb. 9.
In addition to serving the 32-month sentence, Couch also must register as a sex offender. He already has surrendered his teaching license, his attorney said Thursday.
Couch’s employment with the Wichita School District ended on April 6.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments