Suspect in kidnapping, killing of baby’s mom appears in court

Yesenia Sesmas, the woman accused of killing a Wichita mother and kidnapping her newborn baby, on Thursday appeared in Sedgwick County District Court to hear the charges against her: first-degree murder, kidnapping and interference with parental custody.
She also heard charges she faces in a separate, earlier set of crimes: three counts of attempted kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery, robbery and theft.
Sesmas showed no emotion as Judge Jeff Goering read the charges to her, which were relayed by a Spanish-language interpreter. She had no questions for the judge.
Sesmas, 34, has been accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda, a former co-worker, and abducting Abarca-Nogueda’s newborn daughter, Sofia, on Nov. 17 from a west Wichita apartment. The baby was later safely returned to her family.
Sesmas has been extradited to Kansas from Texas. She is a Mexican national and was in the United States illegally at the time of the homicide, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Her bond will remain at $2.2 million.
Her next court appearance is set for Feb. 16.
