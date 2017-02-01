Woman accused in baby Sofia kidnapping, mom’s killing in Wichita

A woman accused in the kidnapping of an infant in Wichita last year and the killing of the baby’s mother has been extradited to Kansas.
Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said early Wednesday afternoon that Yesenia Sesmas, 34, has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
Sesmas was being held in the Dallas (Texas) County Jail. Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda, a former co-worker, and abducting Abarca-Nogueda’s newborn daughter, Sofia, on Nov. 17 from a Wichita apartment.
Sesmas, a Mexican national, was in the United States illegally at the time of the homicide, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Records show that Sesmas was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail just before 1:45 p.m. She is being held on suspicion of first-degree intentional murder, kidnapping in commission of a crime, aggravated interference with parental custody, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery, robbery and theft.
She is being held on bond totaling $2.2 million. Immigration authorities have also requested that she be detained.
