February 1, 2017 2:13 PM

Woman accused in baby Sofia kidnapping, mom’s killing in Wichita

By Bryan Horwath and Stan Finger

The Wichita Eagle

A woman accused in the kidnapping of an infant in Wichita last year and the killing of the baby’s mother has been extradited to Kansas.

Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said early Wednesday afternoon that Yesenia Sesmas, 34, has been booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Sesmas was being held in the Dallas (Texas) County Jail. Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda, a former co-worker, and abducting Abarca-Nogueda’s newborn daughter, Sofia, on Nov. 17 from a Wichita apartment.

Sesmas, a Mexican national, was in the United States illegally at the time of the homicide, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Records show that Sesmas was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail just before 1:45 p.m. She is being held on suspicion of first-degree intentional murder, kidnapping in commission of a crime, aggravated interference with parental custody, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated battery, robbery and theft.

She is being held on bond totaling $2.2 million. Immigration authorities have also requested that she be detained.

Grieving brother talks about his slain sister, baby Sofia

Jose Albarca, the older brother of homicide victim Laura Abarca-Nogueda, talks about the tragic day he found out about his sister's death and the kidnapping of his newborn niece, Sofia. He said his sister was ecstatic about having a baby and that the woma

Baby Sophia found alive and healthy in Dallas

Eight-day-old Sophia Gonzales has been found and placed in protective custody, police say. Two people are in custody. Sophia was abducted after her mother was shot to death Thursday in west Wichita. (Nov. 19, 2016/Stan Finger/The Wichita Eagle)

