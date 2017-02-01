Wichitan tried to get nearly $125,000 in bogus loans, U.S. attorney says

A Wichita man was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of using stolen identities to apply for car loans, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Reu Charles Chamberlain, 30, has been charged with three counts each of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the release.
The indictment in the case alleges that Chamberlain used identification featuring his picture coupled with stolen identities to apply for loans for the following vehicles: a $48,902 2016 Dodge Challenger, a $44,746 2015 Dodge Challenger and a $30,740 2013 Cadillac CTS.
The loans were applied for at three different Wichita auto dealerships.
Chamberlain faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each wire fraud count, along with a mandatory two-year sentence (consecutive) on each of the other counts.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated the alleged crimes, according to the release.
