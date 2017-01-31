Student brings gun to Truesdell Middle School

A student brought a weapon to Truesdell Middle School on Tuesday, according to an e-mail sent to parents.
The weapon was a gun, district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said in an e-mail response to questions.
“There were not threats made against any student or staff and no one was hurt,” Truesdell principal Terrell Davis said in the statement to parents. “We have taken appropriate disciplinary action with the student.”
Wichita police were contacted and an investigation has begun, Davis said.
“I want to thank the student who reported it to our staff,” Davis said in the statement. “Our students know about ‘see something, say something.’ I appreciate the trust our students have to tell our staff to keep everyone safe.”
Wichita Public Schools has a zero tolerance policy with respect to weapons, and Davis urged parents to discuss with their children “the far reaching and serious consequences of bringing inappropriate things to school.”
Truesdell is at 2464 S. Glenn in south Wichita.
“We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate anything that could potentially hurt students or put them in fear,” Davis said in the statement.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments