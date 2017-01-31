Police seek suspect in attack on 92-year-old woman

She walked up to the 92-year-old woman parked in a lot, sprayed her in the face with an irritant and stole her purse.
Now police want the public’s help in finding her.
The purse-snatching occurred just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at a parking lot at 2618 E. 21st St. North, according to information posted on the Wichita Police Department’s Facebook page. The suspect walked up to the victim’s car, sprayed the victim with an unknown liquid and took her purse.
The suspect left in a dark blue sedan, police say. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the robbery section at 316-268-4362 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or by texting TIP217, then the message, to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous.
