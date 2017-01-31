Third time’s the charm: Burger King robber arrested

For the third time this month, a Burger King in south Wichita was robbed — but this time, police say, the suspect was caught and arrested.
A man walked up to the drive-through window at the restaurant at 4220 E. Harry just before 6 a.m. Tuesday and demanded money from an employee, Wichita police said. The employee was injured in a brief struggle with the suspect, who left the area on foot.
Officers who responded to the reported crime received a description of the suspect and found him in the area. The 54-year-old suspect was arrested.
The employee’s injuries were minor, police said.
The Burger King on Harry was robbed two weeks ago by a suspect wearing cleaning gloves, and also on Jan. 2.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments