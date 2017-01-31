Auto parts store robberies may be connected, police say

Wichita police say armed robberies at two south-side O’Reilly Auto Parts stores may be connected.
One location, in the 4800 block of East Lincoln, was hit at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The other, in the 4600 block of South Broadway, was robbed at about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in both two men walked into the stores, demanded money then fled with cash. No one was hurt.
The suspects in Saturday’s robbery are described as black men, in their 20s, a little over 6 feet tall and about 230 pounds. One was wearing a black “South Pole” brand hooded sweatshirt, jeans, black shoes and a bandana. The other was wearing black sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt and a bandana.
The men who carried out Monday’s robbery were black, between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-1 and wore black hooded sweatshirts, jeans and bandanas.
Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments