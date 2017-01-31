Former cop accused of beating fellow officer, locking her in kennel

0:47 Flying dogs? The newest way to combine Frisbees and man's best friend Pause

2:18 Technology is taking off in the race toward the first flying car

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:27 Protesters stand in support of refugees and Muslims

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:25 First flight of Citation Longitude super-midsize jet

0:53 Wichita school board president: Some in community believe 'Indians running loose' in schools

1:18 Cessna Citation Longitude test pilot