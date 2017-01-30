Hutchinson man arrested in non-injury shooting

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office and the Hutchinson Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at 11 p.m. on Sunday at a rural residence north of Hutchinson.
No injuries were reported, but a 38-year-old Hutchinson man has since been taken into custody on suspicion of aggravated assault, criminal threat and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling.
Sheriff’s officers were sent to the 5300 block of North Old 61 Highway on a report of a shooting, according to a release issued Monday by Capt. Steve Lutz of the Reno County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived, they contacted the resident, Patrick Hill, who told deputies he had noticed a truck on the road in front of his house revving its engine.
Hill said he went to investigate and that when he left his home, someone began shooting a gun. Hill shot his own weapon, according to the release.
Police have arrested Michael Sifuentes, 38, of Hutchinson. He is being held at the Reno County Correctional Facility. Bond is set at $21,500.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments