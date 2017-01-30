Two Wichita restaurants robbed Sunday

A man attempting a lunchtime robbery at a northwest Wichita McDonald’s was arrested Sunday while the crime was still in progress, according to police.
Clifford R. Harber, 41, of Wichita was arrested on suspicion of robbery of a commercial house, battery and trespassing just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, according to police arrest records.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a 41-year-old man attempted to rob the McDonald’s restaurant at 1421 N. West St. at about 12:45 p.m., though no weapon was seen or referenced by the suspect.
Woodrow said the man demanded money from the restaurant with numerous employees and customers inside. The man also shoved a 5-year-old boy who was inside, though no injuries were reported, Woodrow said.
SUBWAY ROBBED: In a separate crime, a Subway in south Wichita was also robbed on Sunday, police said.
Woodrow said the Subway location at 3301 E. Harry was robbed at gunpoint at about 9:30 p.m.
A suspect pointed a black handgun at a 19-year-old man working at the store and demanded money as another man held a door open, Woodrow said.
Money was taken during the robbery, though no injuries were reported. The man holding the door was wearing black shoes with green laces, Woodrow said.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments