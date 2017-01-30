Wichita man sentenced for child porn

A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to more than two decades in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a news release.
Jonathan C. McClain, 37, was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison, according to the release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
McClain had previously pleaded guilty to the charge and was also convicted of sexual abuse in Oregon in 1998, the release said.
An investigation into McClain’s online activities began when agents of the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations in Tennessee identified his user profile was engaged in chats about his interest in watching child pornography.
In March, McClain sent child pornography to an investigator, the release said.
