Wichita man pleads guilty to bank, jewelry store robberies

A Wichita man pleaded guilty Monday in the armed robbery of a north side jewelry store in 2015, according to a news release.
Terence L. Thomas, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of using a firearm while robbing Kim Chi Jewelry Repair near 21st and Broadway on Dec. 1, 2015, according to the release from the office of U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
Thomas also pleaded guilty to an additional felony charge related to the robbery of a Fidelity Bank branch, 3525 E. Harry, in southeast Wichita on Nov. 3, 2015.
The criminal complaint states that Thomas went to the jewelry store with a knife and confronted the store’s owner as he and his wife arrived for work. The owner drew a handgun in self-defense, the complaint states, and the two proceeded to “wrestle” the gun away as shots were fired.
Once he had control of the gun, Thomas then forced the owner to open the door to the business, though he was eventually locked out and left the scene. Thomas did take $200 from the store owner.
In the bank robbery, Thomas, the complaint said, counted down from 20 after demanding a teller put cash in a bag. Thomas left the bank with approximately $390 in cash.
Thomas, who is scheduled for sentencing on April 19, faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the bank robbery and not less than seven years in prison for the jewelry store robbery.
In March, a grand jury charged Thomas with seven counts related to Kim Chi and East Harry Fidelity Bank robberies, along with the November 2015 robberies of a Fidelity branch at 3101 S. Seneca and an Intrust Bank branch location at 3433 E. Central, according to court documents.
As part of the plea agreement, the other charges were dropped, said Jim Cross, a spokesman for Beall.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
