SUV flips while fleeing law enforcement officers; four hurt

Four people were taken to local hospitals after the SUV they were in crashed while fleeing law enforcement officers in south Wichita on Saturday night, authorities said.
None of the injuries were considered critical. The chase began just after 7 p.m., a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said, and lasted about 10 minutes before the SUV crashed for unknown reasons and “flipped two or three times” in the area of Marion and Hydraulic.
All four people ran from the SUV after it crashed, but they were apprehended in the area. While spikes were deployed during the pursuit, the supervisor said, they did not play a role in the crash.
The chase began when a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop the SUV, according to police radio traffic.
