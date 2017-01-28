Crime & Courts

January 28, 2017 4:11 PM

Presto at 21st and Rock Road robbed

By Stan Finger

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Wichita on Friday night.

The man walked into the Presto convenience store at 2190 N. Rock Road at about 9 p.m. Friday and pointed a handgun at the clerk, Wichita police Sgt. Paul Cruz said. The robber then left the area with cash and cigarettes.

The robber was wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes, Cruz said. Officers checked the area following the robbery, but were unable to find him.

