Presto at 21st and Rock Road robbed

Police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store in northeast Wichita on Friday night.
The man walked into the Presto convenience store at 2190 N. Rock Road at about 9 p.m. Friday and pointed a handgun at the clerk, Wichita police Sgt. Paul Cruz said. The robber then left the area with cash and cigarettes.
The robber was wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes, Cruz said. Officers checked the area following the robbery, but were unable to find him.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments