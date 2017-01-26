Goddard man pleads guilty to robbing bank, golf shop

A Goddard man has pleaded guilty to two robberies in a four-month span, authorities said.
Austan Kinnaird, 26, admitted in federal court that he robbed Golf Headquarters, 848 N. Webb Road, on Dec. 24, 2015, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement. Kinnaird entered the store wearing a wig and a cap, showed the clerk what looked like a firearm and demanded money.
He fled with the stolen cash.
Kinnaird also admitted that he robbed the Intrust Bank branch inside the Dillons grocery store at 9450 E. Harry last April 29, Beall said. He gave the teller a note demanding money and fled with the cash.
Kinnaird was identified as the robber after surveillance photos were made public. His sentencing is set for April 17. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.
