Hearing on protection orders against ex-Valley Center cop is continued

A court hearing on protection-from-stalking orders against a former Valley Center police sergeant arrested last month on suspicion of sex crimes has been continued until March 6.
The hearing was to have taken place Thursday morning in Sedgwick County District Court. The hearing was to deal with two temporary protection-from-stalking orders against Thomas Delgado that were granted within five days of his Dec. 8 arrest and after he was released on bond.
Until the hearing can be heard, temporary protection orders against Degaldo will remain in place.
Two females, or their representatives, sought the protection orders.
According to allegations in court documents that were filed in seeking the protective orders, Delgado used his authority to have sex with a female in 2003 and 2004, when he was with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, and recently made a minor girl send nude images of herself.
Delgado forced one of the females to have oral sex in his patrol car in 2004, one of the documents says.
The other petition, filed on behalf of a minor, says, “He got out of jail and I’m worried about her safety.”
Last month, a judge signed temporary orders that Delgado not contact or harass the alleged victims. Their names, ages and any other identifying information were blacked out on the documents.
Delgado couldn’t be reached for comment.
Delgado, 49, of Valley Center has not been charged in a separate criminal investigation by the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s detectives are preparing their case for presentation to prosecutors, who would decide whether he would be charged, sheriff’s Lt. Lin Dehning said Wednesday.
“The case is very involved because of additional victims that have come forward after the story broke” about Delgado’s arrest, Dehning said.
Delgado was booked into jail last month on suspicion of official misconduct, rape, sexual battery and sexual exploitation of a child. He resigned from his job as a Valley Center police sergeant.
Delgado worked a night patrol shift in Valley Center and had been with the department since April 2014. Before that, he worked for about 14 years for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. He patrolled a southeastern section of the county.
His arrest resulted from a complaint alleging that he possibly had inappropriate relationships with two Valley Center girls under 18, Sheriff Jeff Easter has said.
Tim Potter: 316-268-6684, @timpotter59
