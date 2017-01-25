West Wichita nail salon robbed at gunpoint

A west Wichita nail salon was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night, according to Wichita police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Maple Nails, 4902 W. Maple, near Towne West Square, was robbed by a man with a gun at about 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The man was wearing all black, including a ski mask, and was described as being 5-foot-11, in his 30s and weighing about 200 pounds.
No injuries occurred, though the robber did leave with an undisclosed amount of money, Woodrow said. A female employee was at the salon at the time of the robbery.
If anyone has information about the robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments