Purse snatcher attacks 92-year-old woman, police say

A 92-year-old woman is OK – just startled and likely upset, Wichita police said Tuesday – after a purse snatcher yanked her out of her car and doused her with pepper spray.
The woman was sitting inside her car in a parking lot of a strip mall at 2618 E. 21st St. – between Grove and Hillside – when another woman approached and opened her car door at about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said.
After pulling the 92-year-old out and spraying her, “the female suspect stole the victim’s purse then left in a dark four-door sedan, possibly a Buick, with unknown tags,” Woodrow said.
The sedan was last seen heading west on 21st Street. Police called to the scene weren’t able to find it.
The 92-year-old had $600 in cash, bank cards, checks and a wallet in her purse, according to a police report. She estimated her total loss at $720, the report said.
The attack startled her, but paramedics “came out and checked on her and she was OK,” Woodrow said, adding: “Probably just some soreness and some watery eyes. … She did not go to the hospital.”
Woodrow said the woman they’re looking for is black, likely in her 30s, and is about 5-foot-4 with a medium build. She was wearing a dark jacket, light jeans and black boots at the time of the purse snatching but wasn’t armed.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. Crime Stoppers tipsters remains anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments