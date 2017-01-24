Masked, armed man robs south Wichita sandwich shop

Police are looking for an armed, masked man who robbed a south Wichita sandwich shop late Monday.
An 18-year-old woman was working at the Subway at 2533 S. Seneca when the man walked in wearing a ski mask, pulled a handgun and demanded money, said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, the Wichita Police Department’s spokeswoman. He got some cash then left. It’s unclear where the robber went afterward, but police say they are reviewing surveillance footage for anything that might help identify him.
The restaurant was still open at the time. But no customers were inside, Woodrow said.
Police say the robber was a black man who is about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black jacket, and a black cloth ski mask. Anyone with information is asked to call Wichita police at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
