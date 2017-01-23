Wichita men face possible 7 years in prison for bank robbery

Two Wichita men on Monday pleaded guilty to felony charges related to a 2016 bank robbery in the city.
Raishat McGill, 35, and Elijah Shelton, 25, each pleaded guilty to one count of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.
In their pleas, the men admitted that they robbed the Carson Bank branch at 4461 E. Douglass on June 13.
On that day, the two disguised men entered the bank with one of them carrying a firearm. The men demanded and received money before fleeing.
The stolen money featured a global positioning device that police used to track McGill and Shelton, according to the release.
McGill and Shelton are set for sentencing on April 13. In both of their cases, the parties involved have agreed to recommend a sentence of seven years in federal prison.
Earlier this month, a third co-defendant, Andre Bryant, 30, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to the same charge. Bryant is set for sentencing on April 10.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments