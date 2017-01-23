Crime & Courts

January 23, 2017 12:44 PM

Friday’s seat belt patrol ends in 13 citations, 1 arrest

A four-hour seat belt patrol conducted Friday night by Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office netted 15 traffic stops and 13 citations.

One person was also arrested on suspicion of drug-related offenses, Lt. Lin Dehning said in an e-mail Monday that summarized the results of the extra enforcement effort. It was conducted from 6 to 10 p.m. by three reserve deputies and targeted unrestrained drivers.

Five people were also given warnings during the stops, Dehning said.

The reserve bureau of the sheriff’s office is made up of volunteers.

