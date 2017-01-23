He stole a woman’s purse, but he didn’t get away

A man who stole a woman’s purse at a Wal-Mart in south Wichita was caught late Sunday after crashing his car, according to Wichita police.
Officer Charley Davidson said an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer was working security at the Wal-Mart, 501 E. Pawnee, when he heard a 59-year-old woman yelling for help at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.
The woman said a man had taken her purse from a shopping cart that she was using. With two off-duty officers giving chase, the suspect ran out of the store and fled in a tan 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
On-duty officers responded to the call as the car fled, Davidson said. As police tried to stop the Impala, the car crashed near Kellogg and Emporia.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be arrested upon release from the hospital, according to police. The woman’s purse was returned.
