January 23, 2017 11:59 AM

He stole a woman’s purse, but he didn’t get away

By Bryan Horwath

A man who stole a woman’s purse at a Wal-Mart in south Wichita was caught late Sunday after crashing his car, according to Wichita police.

Officer Charley Davidson said an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer was working security at the Wal-Mart, 501 E. Pawnee, when he heard a 59-year-old woman yelling for help at about 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman said a man had taken her purse from a shopping cart that she was using. With two off-duty officers giving chase, the suspect ran out of the store and fled in a tan 2010 Chevrolet Impala.

On-duty officers responded to the call as the car fled, Davidson said. As police tried to stop the Impala, the car crashed near Kellogg and Emporia.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. He is expected to be arrested upon release from the hospital, according to police. The woman’s purse was returned.

Wichita police offer tips for shoppers

The Wichita Police Department offers tips to curb crime for shoppers. (Courtesy of the Wichita Police Department)

 

