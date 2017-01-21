Man on motorcycle killed in Reno County collision Saturday

1:49 Across the globe, and in Wichita, millions turn out for women’s rights marches Pause

6:56 Gregg Marshall talks about WSU's win over Indiana State

2:56 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz talk about Shockers' easy win over Sycamores

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

3:45 DA discusses Harvey County triple homicide

1:31 Obama waves goodbye from helicopter

2:54 Bruce Weber talks after Kansas State's victory at Oklahoma State

5:32 Wichita State defeats Evansville 82-65

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani