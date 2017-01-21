Man on motorcycle killed in Reno County collision Saturday

A 65-year-old woman was arrested after a collision that killed a man on a motorcycle just east of Hutchinson on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
Reno County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of the collision at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive at 2 p.m. Saturday, Deputy David Radke said in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page.
The woman arrested, who lives in Hutchinson, was driving east on 30th in an Audi sedan and turned left onto Prairie Dunes, hitting a motorcycle traveling west on 30th, Radke said. The motorcyclist died at the scene.
The Audi driver was not injured, but she was booked into the Reno County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter, Radke said. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments