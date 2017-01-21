Man with machete robs Dollar General

Police are looking for a man wearing a mask and carrying a machete who robbed the Dollar General near Pawnee and Oliver on Jan. 21. Video by Stan Finger
Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing

Family members spoke out during the sentencing of Hassan Wright at the Sedgwick County Courthouse Friday. Hassan received a life sentence for stabbing his niece and her two young daughters, one of them fatally. Wright pleaded no contest to 17 criminal counts, including first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and several sexual assaults of his adult niece. The murder conviction is for the stabbing death of his 6-year-old great-niece, who died Nov. 4 after she, her 4-year-old sister and her mother suffered a night of assaults at Wright's hands. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Adams Elementary playground fire

Someone set playground equipment at Adams Elementary School on fire early Saturday evening, sending black clouds billowing that could be seen around the city as the sun set. The fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. at Adams, 1002 N. Oliver. It took firefighters less than a minute to put the fire out, Battalion Chief Matt Bowen said.

Fugitive shoots himself while fleeing police

A fugitive wanted on suspicion of murder in Florida shot himself while fleeing from authorities in Wichita on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 14, 2016. The suspect exchanged gunfire with federal agents as they were trying to apprehend him in the 1000 block of South Ellis and later crashed a vehicle into a house on the 600 block of South Ellis. (Video by Fernando Salazar / The Wichita Eagle)

