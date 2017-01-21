Robber strikes check-cashing business on Central, police say

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in solving the robbery of a check-cashing business on Friday morning.
A man walked into the Ace Cash Express at 1535 E. Central just after 8 a.m., pointed a gun at the employee and demanded cash, Wichita police Sgt. Brandon Lenzi said. The clerk complied with the demand, and the robber left the area on foot.
The robber is described as a black male about 6 feet tall. He has a thin build and was wearing a blue sweater and gray sweatpants, Lenzi said.
Anyone with knowledge about the crime or the suspect is asked to call the investigations section of the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or via mobile phone by texting TIP217 then the message to CRIMES (274637). All ways are secure and anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest could lead to a cash reward of up to $2,500.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
