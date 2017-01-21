Motorcycle crash triggers sinkhole that closes Lincoln

A man fleeing on a motorcycle from police crashed into a fire hydrant early Saturday morning, triggering a chain reaction of events that prompted street closures.
Officers attempted to pull the 20-something biker over for a traffic infraction at about 1 a.m. Saturday near Lincoln and Laura, Wichita police Sgt. Brandon Lenzi said. The biker refused to stop, and “a very short” chase ensued.
The biker struck a hydrant on the north side of Lincoln at Laura, damaging the hydrant and breaking a water main, Lenzi said. The man was taken to a hospital and admitted for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.
The broken water main washed out soil next to the hydrant, triggering a sinkhole that has closed Lincoln at Laura until further notice. Laura is also closed at Lincoln.
Water service has not been disrupted, said Penny Feist, a senior analyst for the city’s public works department, in an e-mailed answer to questions.
A timetable for how long it will take to repair the damage and reopen the streets has not yet been released.
