Despite arrests, officials interviewing more people in triple killing

A Harvey County official said Friday that there may be more people peripherally involved in the killing of three people near Moundridge, but it’s thought that the two people primarily responsible are sitting in a California jail, awaiting extradition.
Jereme Nelson, 35, and Myrta Rangel, 31, were arrested by Mexican authorities in or near Rosarito, Mexico, on Jan. 12 and were handed over to U.S. Marshals at the countries’ borders the following day, Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said during a brief news conference Friday afternoon. He and Sheriff Chad Gay released few new details about the arrest and refused to answer questions, citing the ongoing nature of the case.
But, Yoder said, it’s believed Nelson and Rangel are the correct suspects in the Oct. 30 homicides of Travis Street, 33, Angela Graevs, 37, and Richard Prouty, 52, outside of Street and Graevs’ home at 8603 N. Spring Lake Road near Moundridge.
Both remained in the San Diego County, Calif., jail on Friday.
Yoder said both have waived extradition and are awaiting transport back to Kansas. He didn’t know Friday when they’d arrive in Newton and be booked into the Harvey County Jail to face capital murder and first-degree murder charges. Those were filed Nov. 3.
Under Kansas law, the possible punishments for a capital murder conviction are life imprisonment without parole eligibility or execution.
Yoder said Friday that the death sentence “is on the table” for the pair. A premeditated first-degree murder conviction carries a possible sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 50 years.
Yoder added that law enforcement was still interviewing witnesses and persons of interest who may have information about the case.
“We are still reviewing evidence. We have issued numerous search warrants ... and there are still other search warrants being filed in pursuit of the matter,” Yoder said.
He asked that anyone with information about the case who has not yet come forward to contact the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.
Street and Graevs lived at the home where their bodies were found with their 18-month-old son, who authorities found inside unharmed but crying and screaming. Prouty, of Newton, was a friend of the couple. Authorities haven’t disclosed the motive for the killings.
Nelson and Rangel were quickly identified as suspects in the case but fled the state before their arrest warrants were issued. The KBI said last week that when it learned Nelson and Rangel fled the state after the killings, it started working with Mexican authorities through federal marshals to find their location and track their movements.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
