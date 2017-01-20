Crime & Courts

January 20, 2017 11:15 AM

Man robs east-side Presto store

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

A man robbed a Presto convenience store near 21st Street and Rock Road early Friday morning.

A 22-year-old female employee of the store in the 2100 block of North Rock Road told police a man entered the store armed with a handgun at around 4:30 a.m., according to Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.

The suspect is described as a black man that’s about 5-foot-8-inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black gloves.

Police are still looking for the man, who left the store with money and cigarettes.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raw video shows police using Taser during arrest after brief chase

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos