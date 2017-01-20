Man robs east-side Presto store

A man robbed a Presto convenience store near 21st Street and Rock Road early Friday morning.
A 22-year-old female employee of the store in the 2100 block of North Rock Road told police a man entered the store armed with a handgun at around 4:30 a.m., according to Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.
The suspect is described as a black man that’s about 5-foot-8-inches tall and 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black gloves.
Police are still looking for the man, who left the store with money and cigarettes.
