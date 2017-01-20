He took cash from business, but he didn’t use the front door

A man robbed a central Wichita business by entering through the roof Friday morning, police said.
Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said a man entered an Ace Cash Express business near Central and Washington at around 8 a.m. Friday “through the roof and demanded money from an employee who was inside the store.”
The robber took an undisclosed amount of money. It’s unknown if the robber was armed. The business is in the 1500 block of East Central.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
