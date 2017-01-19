One in custody following police chase on Hillside

One person has been taken into custody following a brief chase by police officers Thursday afternoon.
The pursuit began at 3:35 p.m. at Douglas and Hillside and ended within minutes in the area of Central and Hillside, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Numerous law enforcement vehicles converged on the area because of a 911 broadcast that an officer was in trouble.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, however.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on www.kansas.com.
