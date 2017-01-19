Crime & Courts

January 19, 2017 3:58 PM

One in custody following police chase on Hillside

By Stan Finger

Raw video shows police using Taser during arrest after brief chase

Wichita police used a Taser on a suspect and took him into custody at Central and Hillside on Thursday afternoon. A brief police chase that began at Douglas and Hillside preceded the arrest. Numerous law enforcement vehicles converged on the area because of a 911 broadcast that an officer was in trouble.

One person has been taken into custody following a brief chase by police officers Thursday afternoon.

The pursuit began at 3:35 p.m. at Douglas and Hillside and ended within minutes in the area of Central and Hillside, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Numerous law enforcement vehicles converged on the area because of a 911 broadcast that an officer was in trouble.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, however.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on www.kansas.com.

