Man pleads guilty to 2015 double killing in bar parking lot

The man who killed two people outside of a southeast Wichita bar two years ago has pleaded guilty to amended charges, according to Sedgwick County District Court records and the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.
Ishmael Bryant, 31, will be sentenced Feb. 24 on two counts of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of aggravated battery. He entered his plea late last week before he was due to be tried by a Sedgwick County jury for second-degree murder and other crimes.
The shooting, carried out early Jan. 10, 2015, at The Place bar at 4859 E. Harry, killed 28-year-old Andrew Smith and 32-year-old Quentin Brown. Police have said an argument between Bryant, Brown and a 36-year-old man that started inside of the bar spilled out into the parking lot and culminated in gunfire when Bryant pulled a weapon. All three are documented gang members.
Smith, a bystander, was struck by three bullets as he was leaving the bar. A Crime Stoppers tip led to Bryant’s arrest a few days later.
In exchange for Bryant’s plea, prosecutors dismissed three other charges against him, court records show. His trial was due to begin Tuesday. He remains in jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments