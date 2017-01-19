Fireworks were the cause, but who is the arsonist?

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

0:43 Josh Cook Golf Academy opens at Terradyne Country Club

1:00 Closer look at the Citation Hemisphere

1:28 Sam Brownback says he's willing to talk about tax policy

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

2:08 Cirque du Soleil's 'TORUK - The First Flight' preview

2:54 Bruce Weber talks after Kansas State's victory at Oklahoma State

1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016

0:44 Seven months later, murder of Kansas dog breeder remains unsolved