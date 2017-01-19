Fireworks were the cause, but who is the arsonist?

Police want to know who lit fireworks under the gasoline tank of a car parked outside of an east-side house early Thursday.
A jogger called 911 at 5:35 a.m. after seeing the car partially engulfed in flames in the 2500 block of East Douglas, Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. The fireworks were burned up and lying on the ground beneath it. Police are calling the fire an arson.
The car targeted is a 2001 silver Buick Century that belongs to a 30-year-old woman who lives at the house where it was parked, Woodrow said. Authorities had no leads or suspects late Thursday morning. The address is near Grove.
Anyone with information about the case or who set the fire is asked to call Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
