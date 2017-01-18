Man pleads guilty to killing during drug deal gone wrong

A 19-year-old who fatally shot a man outside an east-side fast food restaurant two days before Christmas pleaded guilty to amended charges Wednesday.
Andrew Scott Bull will be sentenced for voluntary manslaughter and distributing around 28 grams of marijuana in the Dec. 23 killing of 23-year-old Charles Hawkins III. Originally prosecutors charged him with first-degree felony murder.
Authorities have said Bull pulled a gun and fired when Hawkins tried to rob him during a drug deal that was supposed to take place in the parking lot of the Wendy’s in the 100 block of South Rock Road. During his plea hearing Wednesday, Bull admitted that the killing took place “upon a sudden quarrel,” which is one of the circumstances when a person can be charged with voluntary manslaughter.
Hawkins, who police have said was also armed that night, died after he was taken to a Wichita hospital by ambulance. He was struck in the upper body.
A family member of Hawkins previously has doubted claims that he was a robber.
In Kansas, a voluntary manslaughter conviction carries a possible sentence of just over 4 1/2 years to more than 20 1/2 years in prison. Bull’s punishment will likely fall on the lower end of that spectrum because he has little criminal history.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
Comments