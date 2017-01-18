Wichita man gets more than five years in prison for drive-by shooting

A Sedgwick County judge has ordered a 19-year-old Wichita man to serve five years, eight months in prison for carrying out a drive-by shooting that injured another man over the summer, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Morkuez McClennon shot Raul Ayala early on July 9, hitting him in the chest and wrist, as Ayala was standing outside of a house in the 2400 block of North Wellington Place. McClennon fired a gun from the back seat of a car after he and others were asked to leave a party going on at the address. Several bullets also hit the home.
McClennon pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of criminal discharge of a firearm, the district attorney’s office said in the news release.
District Judge Kevin O’Connor imposed the sentence Friday. McClennon must also pay $2,971.04 in restitution, said Dan Dillon, spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
