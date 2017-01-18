Man wearing yellow cleaning gloves robs Burger King, police say

A man wearing yellow cleaning gloves robbed a southeast Wichita fast food restaurant early Wednesday, according to police.
Sgt. Nikki Woodrow of the Wichita Police Department said a man wearing a trench coat, ski mask and “yellow kitchen cleaning” gloves robbed the Burger King at 4220 E. Harry at knife point shortly after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
Three restaurant employees – a 23-year-old man, 56-year-old man and 18-year-old female – were present at the time of the robbery, Woodrow said. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect, who was also wearing jeans and black glasses, was described as being 6-feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds.
If anyone has information about the robbery, they are encouraged to contact the Wichita Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments